CHARLESTON - East St. Louis Senior appears on its way to a dominant showing at Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A State Track and Field Meet.

East St. Louis advanced several individuals and relay teams in high positions for Saturday’s finals on Friday morning in Charleston.

Leading the way were basketball star Terrence Hargrove in the high jump, qualifying at 6-3; Jamariantte Burgess and Andrew Johnson advancing in the 110 hurdles (14.24 and 14.78); Willie Johnson and Marcus Lampley in the 400 meters (48.47 and 48.97); and Marcus Lampley and Willie Johnson in the 200 (22.21 and 22.45).

East Side qualified its 4 x 100 relay of Jashawn Anderson, Keontez Lewis, Nathaniel Robinson and Lampley (43.02); the 4 x 200 relay of Keontez Lewis, Xavier Mix, Elijah Felton and Nathaniel Robinson (1:29.51); and the 4 x 400 relay of Robinson, Mix, Lewis and Andrew Johnson 3:22.57. Elijah Felton of East Side qualified in the triple jump (43-01.25).

Dylan Murray of Roxana posted an 11.37 in the 100 and didn’t qualify, but Carson Rantanen of Staunton (Co-op) qualified with a time of 10.74. Jersey’s Andrew Bergman was seventh in his heat in the 800 (2:05.28);

Triad’s 4 x 100 relay of Luke Foreman, Johnie Caswell, Malik Curtis, and Josh Edison posted a top time of 42.80 in the prelims to qualify. Drake Bleier of Triad ran a 4:49.02 in the 1,600 and the Jersey 4 x 400 relay of Andrew Kribs, Jay Goetten, Asher Stidd and Jeffrey Guardado posted a time of 3:40.12.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

