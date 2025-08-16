East St Louis District 189 Names Robbie Edmond Director Of Family Engagement
EAST ST. LOUIS — The East St. Louis School District 189 has appointed Robbie Edmond as the new Director of Family Engagement and Attendance Services, a role focused on strengthening connections between families, schools, and the community.
Edmond’s work will support the district’s Strategic Plan goals of fostering a safe and healthy learning environment and building strategic partnerships.
In her position, Edmond will address family concerns, resolve challenges, and lead initiatives aimed at reducing chronic absenteeism and promoting a nurturing school climate.
She will collaborate closely with the family engagement team as well as Homeless Attendance and Truancy Officers and clerks.
A proud graduate of East St. Louis School District 189, Edmond holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree, along with post-graduate coursework.
She has held multiple leadership roles within the district, demonstrating a commitment to educational excellence, community advancement, and removing barriers to student success.
Edmond’s appointment reflects the district’s ongoing effort to build stronger schools through strong leadership and proactive family engagement.