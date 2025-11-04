EAST ST. LOUIS - Daniya Hill, a student-athlete from East St. Louis Senior High School, earned notable finishes in recent Illinois High School Association (IHSA) cross country competitions.

On Oct. 25, 2025, Hill placed fifth at the IHSA Class 2A Girls Cross Country Regional held in Carterville. The following weekend, on Nov. 1, she competed in the IHSA 2A Girls Sectional at Mattoon, finishing 40th with a time of 20:03.3.

Earlier in the season, Hill won the Dave Holden Open race on Sept. 16, 2025, recording a time of 20 minutes, 29.2 seconds. She also secured second place in the 2025 St. Clair County Championship on Oct. 7, with a time of 19:09.4.

The East St. Louis School District 189 recognized Hill’s achievements, highlighting her hard work and dedication.

“You are truly representing Flyers Nation with pride and perseverance,” the East St. Louis School District stated in a message celebrating her performances.