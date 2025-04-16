PONTOON BEACH – Two area men face the same set of charges after damaging and stealing money from a gaming machine in Pontoon Beach.

Deontae T. Spates, 24, of Cottage Hills and Christopher F. DeBoise, 25, of East St. Louis, were each charged on April 9, 2025 with Class 3 felony counts of theft and misdemeanor counts of criminal property damage.

On Jan. 30, 2025, the two allegedly caused damage to a gaming machine and stole between $500-$10,000 from the device. The machine was property of Accel Entertainment and located at a Conoco gas station and convenience store at 4086 Pontoon Road in Pontoon Beach.

The Pontoon Beach Police Department presented both cases against Spates and DeBoise, both of whom were granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

