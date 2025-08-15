EAST ST. LOUIS — The East St. Louis Community Tennis Association concluded its junior and adult summer tennis program last weekend, wrapping up weeks of activities designed to promote the sport in the community.

The weekend also featured the USTA L5 Open Juniors Tournament, which took place at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center and Shaw Park. The tournament attracted young players competing in a range of matches.

Looking ahead, the East St. Louis Tennis Association is set to host an end-of-summer celebration on Saturday, Aug 16, 2025, at the new East St. Louis High School tennis courts.

The Saturday event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will offer free food, music, and giveaways to attendees.

The celebration aims to bring the community together and mark the conclusion of the summer tennis programs.

In the years to come, tennis players in East St. Louis are expected to gain more recognition throughout the area with the support of the East St. Louis Community Tennis Association and its sponsors.