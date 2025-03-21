EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis School District 189 celebrated academic excellence recently during its Top Achievers Awards Banquet held at Mason Clark Middle School.

The event recognized students who met or exceeded expectations on the Illinois Assessment of Readiness (IAR) and the Illinois Science Assessment (ISA) for the 2024 school year.

The banquet aimed to honor the hard work and dedication of students in the East St. Louis district. In addition to recognizing student achievements, the event also acknowledged the vital role of parents and guardians in supporting their children's education.

A special token of appreciation was presented to families for their partnership in fostering the academic growth of students.

East St. Louis School District officials expressed optimism for continued success in future assessments, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in achieving educational goals.

As the district looks forward, it aims to build on this momentum and enhance academic performance in upcoming assessments.