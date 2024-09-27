EAST ST. LOUIS — On Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, East St. Louis School District 189 celebrated a significant academic achievement as 13 high school students were inducted into the National Honor Society (NHS). The ceremony, held in front of staff, family, and friends, recognized students for their excellence in scholarship, leadership, service, and character.

Dr. Tracee Wells, Director of Instructional Support and College Readiness, highlighted the importance of the event.

"It was such a great moment celebrating just a few of our amazing students at East St. Louis Senior High School," Wells stated.

The NHS induction ceremony featured 12 of the 13 honorees, including four students who are part of the Running Start program, which allows them to attend both East St. Louis High School and Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC).

The event was made possible through the efforts of several dedicated staff members, including Dr. Green, Mr. Ford, Ms. DeBoise, Mrs. DeBoe, Mr. Jefferson, Mr. Cummins, and Mr. McCorkle.

The ceremony underscored the commitment of East St. Louis School District 189 to fostering academic excellence and leadership among its students.

