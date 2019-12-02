EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Class 6A State Football Champions will be celebrated in their hometown of East St. Louis this Wednesday.

A Champions Parade will begin at East St. Louis Senior High School, located at 4901 State Street, at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The motorcade will travel west on State Street to end at the Board of Education Building, located at 1005 State Street. The parade is open to the public. A school pep assembly will also be held prior to the parade this Wednesday to celebrate the Flyers.

Under the guidance of coach Darren Sunkett, the Flyers finished this season with a perfect 14-0 record. This represents the school’s ninth overall state championship, with the most recent titles earned in 2016 and 2008. The Flyers football program was also showcased in the 2017 Fox Sports Film documentary titled 89 Blocks, produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Sports Illustrated.

Commonly known as the City of Champions, East St. Louis has claimed a number of championship titles. In calendar year 2019 alone, East St. Louis Senior High School also earned the Class 3A state boys basketball title, the Class 2A state girls track and field title, and the Class 2A state boys track and field title.

East St. Louis School District 189 is focused on providing rigorous, high quality education and exceptional educational experiences to the nearly 6,000 students within the community. Our vision is for students to be supported physically, socially, and emotionally in a safe and nurturing environment to achieve academic success that prepares them for college, the workforce, and citizenship in the 21st century. For more information, visit www.estl189.com. Follow more great stories @estl189 on Facebook and Twitter.

