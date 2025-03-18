ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) has located a Cadillac CTS Sedan in connection with a March 17, 2025, incident that left an officer and a suspect injured. The vehicle, which is believed to be between 2008 and 2013 model years, was seized and is now in SLMPD custody. Authorities have also identified a person of interest related to the case.

The incident began early on the morning of March 17, 2025, when the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force was investigating a carjacked Toyota RAV4 from East St. Louis. The RAV4 was spotted in the 4800 block of Cote Brilliante, leading deputies to observe the suspects exit the vehicle and enter a stolen Acura from Belleville.

A description of the Acura was quickly disseminated, and District 6 officers located the vehicle in the 5400 block of Queens. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the Acura fled, swerving towards an officer deploying spike strips at the intersection of Queens and Harney. Despite nearly striking the officer, the Acura was successfully spiked but continued to evade capture.

SLMPD said the pursuit continued as the Acura entered eastbound I-70 from North Kingshighway. The suspect vehicle lost control and collided with an uninvolved vehicle near I-70 and Shreve, police said.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, fled on foot but was apprehended shortly after. The front passenger, a 20-year-old man, was also taken into custody, while a rear passenger escaped, jumping over the center median into the eastbound express lanes of I-70.

During the officer's attempt to apprehend the fleeing suspect, both the officer and the suspect were struck by a separate vehicle, believed to be the Cadillac. The officer sustained a severe leg injury and discharged his firearm into the air to alert other officers to his location. He was subsequently transported to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. The officer is reported to be in critical but stable condition, while the suspect is in critical, unstable condition.

Two firearms were recovered from inside the stolen Acura. The Cadillac that struck the officer and suspect has rear damage and possible taillight damage, with the last sighting reported near the I-55/I-44 split around 8:50 a.m. on the same day.

SLMPD is urging anyone who may have seen the Cadillac with the hanging bumper to contact CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-TIPS. Authorities emphasize that no piece of information is too small and that callers can remain anonymous, potentially qualifying for a cash reward.

