EAST ST. LOUIS/EDWARDSVILLE - On any given afternoon this fall, visitors walking through the Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Campus—a long-standing hub of learning and service in East St. Louis—may notice something unexpected taking place: People quietly stretching on yoga mats, breathing deeply, and practicing mindfulness together.

That scene is part of an eight-week Mindfulness Workshop Series hosted by SIUE’s Learning Resource Center (LRC), a welcoming space for students and community members alike. The series, facilitated by Amber Davis, SIUE’s LRC Resource Coordinator, and taught by Redina Medley of Redimed Performance, Plus, is designed to give students, staff, and community members a place to pause, recharge, and connect.

The workshops are the result of a collaborative effort among SIUE’s LRC, Redimed Performance, Plus and the East St. Louis Historical Society. Davis and Medley co-designed the series to engage East St. Louis residents around health and wellness themes that resonate deeply with the community.

“Our goal was to create a space where individuals can nurture themselves while also radiating that energy outward, strengthening the spirit and well-being of the entire community.” Davis says.

Medley, a longtime educator, gives each session a distinctive energy. She doesn’t just lead yoga and mindfulness practices—she explains the “why” behind each technique and intertwines local culture, history and her deep love for East St. Louis into every session. Her approach makes the workshop uniquely reflective of the city it serves.

Each session begins with Medley’s signature invitation to “join her on the yoga mat,” offering a gentle gateway into movement, breathwork, and reflection. Participants explore a new mindfulness theme each week—from stress reduction to gratitude practices—building a personal toolkit for self-care over time.

Medley believes that personal wellness can ripple outward to transform entire communities. By teaching individuals how to better care for themselves through mindfulness, she hopes they will pass their healing on to friends and family—helping nurture a stronger, healthier East St. Louis.

Free and open to the public, the Mindfulness Workshop Series offers more than practical techniques: It gives people a sense of belonging to something positive and spiritually enriching.

Whether you are a student seeking stress relief or a local resident curious about mindfulness, SIUE’s LRC on the Wyvetter H. Younge campus extends a warm invitation to breathe, stretch, and grow with your community.

