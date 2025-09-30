EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis Senior High School’s Beta Club has qualified for the national competition in the Collaboration Connections category, the East St. Louis School District 189 announced.

The competition tests teams on teamwork, creativity, problem-solving, and leadership through real-time performance-based challenges using only the materials provided. Participants must apply higher-level skills and think quickly to succeed.

“This competition is no ordinary challenge — it’s an adrenaline-pumping test of teamwork, creativity, problem-solving, and leadership,” the district said in a statement. “In short: it’s all about brainpower, collaboration, and quick thinking — and our scholars rose to the occasion.”

The East St. Louis School District officials expressed pride in the students’ hard work and dedication, congratulating the Beta Club scholars as they prepare to advance to nationals.