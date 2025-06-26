EAST ST. LOUIS — East St. Louis High School’s baseball program is experiencing a resurgence, highlighted by multiple players earning college scholarships, including pitcher Jarvis Spearman.

The Flyers’ success this season is credited to a combination of dedicated coaching, a supportive middle school program, and strong performances on the field.

Head Coach Maurice Scott said the recent improvements are the result of building a solid foundation with the help of new facilities and committed athletes.

“Baseball is being resurrected in East St. Louis,” Scott said. “These kids have made it happen. I believe this is a turnaround of baseball at East St. Louis.”

Spearman, a senior pitcher, was instrumental in the Flyers’ postseason success, notably throwing a no-hitter against Cahokia in the Illinois High School Association regional playoffs. Scott described Spearman as “a student of the game” and praised his leadership qualities.

Spearman recently completed an official visit to Arkansas Baptist University, where he will continue his baseball career.

In addition to Spearman, several other Flyers players have secured college scholarships. Nigel Davis and Jarvis Spearman will attend Arkansas Baptist University. Isiah Riley and Kennedi Ayers are headed to McKendree University, while Jamoni Denzmore and Shaun Cobbs will play at Xavier University.

The Flyers’ coaching staff also includes Assistant Head Coach Rodney Lofton, an East St. Louis graduate who played at Grambling University and was affiliated with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, and pitching coach Robert Mosby, another East St. Louis alumnus who has ties to the Cincinnati Reds.

Scott emphasized the impact of competing in the Southwestern Conference on the team’s development.

“We are trying to bring the baseball culture back,” he said. “Our program has been resurrected by him [Spearman] and the other seniors.”

The community and families have expressed pride in the players’ achievements. Scott noted the significance of the scholarships for East St. Louis, where baseball recognition has been limited compared to other sports.

“The whole school and community are excited,” he said. “It’s a long time coming to see our kids get recognition in baseball.”

