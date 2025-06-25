EAST SAINT LOUIS - A local animal shelter is asking for help after their air conditioning has failed in the extreme heat.

Gateway Pet Guardians, which serves the East St. Louis, Cahokia Heights, Washington Park and Fairmont City communities, put a plea on Facebook after staff members arrived this morning to find the building already dangerously hot. Jill Henke, Operations Director, explained that the air conditioning is being fixed, but in the meantime, they’re waiving all adoption fees, looking for foster homes for pets, and seeking donations.

“We’re so darn lucky that every time that we kind of run into these little crises, the community is so responsive,” Henke said. “That’s what I always remind people: We just have to ask for what we need, and the community does show up. People want to help and people want to be a part of the good things happening in their community. It is always so heartwarming to see.”

Since the original Facebook post, several people have stopped by the shelter to ask about fostering animals. The shelter has received cases of water and monetary donations.

While Henke is thankful for the response, she noted that they still need assistance. They will waive all adoption fees for cats and dogs from June 25, 2025, to Saturday, June 28. They’re also looking for short-term fosters who are willing to take an animal for the week, with all supplies provided by the shelter.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Right now we’re really just trying to move animals out of the building, just to get them into cooler, more comfortable environments,” Henke explained. “If somebody can help and is ready to add a pet, a cat or dog, to their family, we’d love to do that today, tomorrow…Or if people can come and take an animal home for a week, just to give us time to make sure that we’ve got the air conditioning fixed and resolved, and also just to give our staff a break. Our staff are hot and exhausted.”

Henke said that they started to suspect the air conditioning was failing in certain rooms on June 24, but when they arrived in the morning on June 25, the entire adoption floor — where the cats and dogs are housed — already had temperatures hovering above 80 degrees.

Throughout the day on June 25, they’ve been trying to keep the animals cool by rotating them into the air-conditioned offices, spraying the dogs down with hoses outside, and setting up fans. Henke noted that they are also fielding calls about stray animals in heat distress and doing what they can to help these animals, as well.

“It’s been hectic,” she shared. “But we’re already starting to see the response. It makes you feel like you’re not in it alone. We’re facing a problem that we can solve because we’re willing to be transparent with the public about what’s going on and invite them to help us, and I think that’s the big difference maker.”

To help, you can call the shelter at 618-687-8007 for more information about adopting or fostering an animal. Drop off water or dehumidifiers at their location at 725 N. 15th Street in East St. Louis. Visit the official Gateway Pet Guardians website at GatewayPets.org for more information about the shelter, including how to donate online. You can also Venmo @GatewayPets to provide monetary assistance.

More like this: