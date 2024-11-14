EAST ST. LOUIS/CAHOKIA - The IHSA football playoffs go into the quarterfinals this weekend, with Cahokia hosting a Class 4A quarterfinal against Normal University Saturday at Brien Field, while East St. Louis plays its first road game of the postseason, playing at Chatham Glenwood on Saturday, with both games kicking off at 2 p.m.

The winners advance to the semifinals next week, as the Comanches and Flyers looking to move on to the finals in two weeks at Hancock Stadium on the campus of Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal.

Cahokia is currently 9-2, having won their first round game over Columbia 30-17, then taking their second round game over Waterloo 40-20. The Pioneers are also 9-2, having won in the first round over Manteno 41-14, then won their second round game over Olney Richland County 48-13 to move into the quarterfinal game against the Comanches.

Cahokia has a very explosive offense that can score anytime, from anywhere, and is led by quarterback Zion Taylor, who's 155-for-220 passing for 2.445 yards and 19 touchdowns, while running for 225 yards and eight touchdowns. Hartles Holman is the team's leading receiver with 50 catches for 915 yards and eight touchdowns, with Omar Mims, Jr. being another favorite target, having 36 receptions for 740 yards and eight touchdowns. and Donald Collier, Jr. having 18 catches for 349 yards and two scores. The running game is also potent, with Corryontae Midgett running for 849 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Orlando Fridge running for 352 yards and a touchdown.

East Side is 10-1 going into the quarterfinal, having won in the first round over Springfield 67-0, then taking a 48-0 win in the second round over Normal Community West, while the Titans are 9-2, taking a 49-34 win in the opening round over Crete Monee, and taking a second round win over Oak Forest 42-21.

Quarterback Kendrick Lyons is 122-of-178 passing for 1,749 yards and 17 touchdowns, and also has 75 yards rushing and a touchdown. The leading rusher is Larevious "Fresh" Woods, who's run 542 yards and 14 touchdowns, while TaRyan Martin has ran for 399 yards and a touchdown. Christopher Bennett, Jr. leads the receiving corps with 35 catches for 447 yards and five touchdowns, while Ronnie Gomiller is a dependable receiver, having caught 24 passes for 431 yards and nine touchdowns.

