EAST ST. LOUIS - The East Saint Louis Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, in the Edgemont area at 8206 State Street.

The community-building campaign, held each year on the first Tuesday of August, aims to strengthen police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

This year’s event will feature free food, prizes, giveaways, music, a K9 demonstration, and a helicopter landing. Attendees can also access community resource tables and receive school supplies.

A live DJ will provide entertainment throughout the evening.

National Night Out is designed to enhance relationships between neighbors and law enforcement, build safer neighborhoods, and celebrate the importance of community partnerships.

The East Saint Louis Police Department encourages residents who missed last year’s event to attend and participate in this year’s activities.