EAST ST. LOUIS - The East Saint Louis Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, in the Edgemont area at 8206 State Street.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The community-building campaign, held each year on the first Tuesday of August, aims to strengthen police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

This year’s event will feature free food, prizes, giveaways, music, a K9 demonstration, and a helicopter landing. Attendees can also access community resource tables and receive school supplies.

Article continues after sponsor message

A live DJ will provide entertainment throughout the evening.

National Night Out is designed to enhance relationships between neighbors and law enforcement, build safer neighborhoods, and celebrate the importance of community partnerships.

The East Saint Louis Police Department encourages residents who missed last year’s event to attend and participate in this year’s activities.

More like this:

East St. Louis Drops From Most Dangerous City List In U.S., St. Louis Tops On Chart
Yesterday
Edwardsville Moose Lodge Donates To Local First Responders
Today
Employment Services and Opportunities Available for Area Veterans at Resource and Job Fair
Jul 8, 2025
Fourth Annual Saint Anthony's Back-To-School Event Is Aug. 2, 2025
Jul 8, 2025
Glen Carbon Homecoming Is Set For June 13-14
Jun 4, 2025

 