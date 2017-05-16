EDWARDSVILLE - Beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017, Baxmeyer Construction will be closing East Park Street in Edwardsville for sanitary sewer repair from South Buchanan Street to South Kansas Street. This closure will be in effect through Thursday, May 18, 2017.

The alleyway will also be closed to all traffic at the intersection with East Park Street for the duration of this project.

Edwardsville Assistant City Engineer David Sirko, P.E., said the city appreciate the cooperation of all residents during this process.

Please contact Edwardsville Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

