EDWARDSVILLE – A short segment of East Franklin Avenue between West Lake Drive and Gerber Road will be closed for roadwork from Thursday, October 10, 2024, through the end of the day Friday, October 11, 2024.

Anyone who lives within the impacted area will have access to their homes, but that section of road will be closed to through traffic. The City’s Public Works Department is in communication about the closure with school transportation officials. The work was scheduled for a two-day period when school is in session for only one of those days in an effort to minimize disruptions to bus transportation.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Edwardsville School District will not be in session on Friday, October 11. The closure will allow Public Works crews to perform needed patching in that area of East Franklin Avenue. While the closure is in place, the roadwork may be extended a bit farther east on East Franklin toward Circle Drive, as time allows.

The work is anticipated to get underway early Thursday. Barring unforeseen delays, the road will reopen by the end of the day Friday, October 11. The City apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates everyone’s patience. Anyone who must drive in that area is asked to please use caution for the safety of the road crews.

Questions about these improvements can be emailed to the Public Works Department: publicworks@cityofedwardsville.com

More like this: