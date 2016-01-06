ALTON - A deceased body was found today in a wooded area next to East Elementary School, located at 1035 Washington Ave., Alton Police confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred during recess for the fourth- and fifth-grade classes.

Kristie Baumgartner, assistant superintendent of Alton School District 11, said during an outdoor recess, an East Elementary student noticed a deceased adult in an area adjacent to the playground.

“The student reported it to a teacher and the teacher immediately removed the students from the playground,” Baumgartner said.

The Alton Police Department arrived quickly on the scene.

"Upon arrival, police found a deceased white male in the woods behind East Elementary School," Alton Police Department Spokesperson, Emily Hejna said. "Police are investigating this incident, however, there is no overt evidence of foul play at this time. The Alton School District has notified parents of this incident."

Baumgartner said Alton School District 11 immediately made its social work team available for the fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms about the incident.

“We will also make our social work team available tomorrow,” she said. “We communicated the incident to parents through our automatic phone dialer and our e-mailer.”

“Instruction continued as planned through the day and dismissal continued as normal,” she added.

The identity of the deceased is currently pending.

"No details will be released about the male’s identity until his family has been properly notified," Hejna said.

