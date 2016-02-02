EAST ALTON – All-star games are often a showcase for a league's best players to show what they can do.

Monday night's Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 1A All-Star Game at East Alton Ice Arena was such a showcase, an event that included quite a bit of goals scored and even a skills competition between the Eastern and Western sections of the class, an event that entertained an enthusiastic audience especially because of a large number of goals scored; the East All-Stars ended up winning the game over the West All-Stars thanks to a six-goal second-period outburst; the East defeated the West 8-5, a game highlighted by a hat trick scored by Highland's Brock Troxell for the East team.

“That's what it's all about,” said Bethalto coach Derek Kahl, who coached the winning East side. “Tonight's all about the kids, the kids out there showing what they can do, coming out with three teams that compete against each other all season long, putting them together and they come out here and they get along great. They played well together; it just shows you what kind of athletes they are.”

The way the league sets up the evening, including the game itself and skills competitions during the first and second intermissions, really helps display the game well, Kahl felt. “The way the MVCHA has tonight set up really helps showcase the players. It showcases the goalies and the skaters; it's a really great way the way they have things structured.”

“It was our all-star game; that's what it's for,” said Alton coach Abram Henson, who coached the West team for the evening. “The kids come out and have fun, we come out and have fun; that's what it is, it's just a great night.”

Besides Troxell's three-goal game, other Eastern goals came from East Alton-Wood River's Cole Ford, Bethalto's Konnar Loewen (who scored twice) and EA-WR'S Kaleb Harrop (who also scored twice). Western goals on the night came from Alton's Tanner St. Peters, Collinsville's Cory Sperry and Collinsville's Kalib Carlyle.

The Eastern stars did manage to get 49 shots on goal, with the West getting 45 shots on goal for the evening.

The All-Star festivities continue at East Alton Ice Arena tonight when the MVCHA's Class 2A All-Star Game takes place at 7:15 p.m. The league's playoffs will get under way on Thursday.

