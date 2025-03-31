ALTON – Spring is in the air, and the Easter Bunny is on his way! Families are invited to celebrate the season with an unforgettable Easter experience at Alton Square Mall, filled with joy, smiles, and festive fun.

Starting on April 4, 2025, guests can visit Alton Square Mall to meet the Easter Bunny, capture memorable photos, and soak in the vibrant springtime atmosphere. This beloved tradition brings the magic of the season to life with beautifully themed photos, creating cherished memories for all.

"Springtime is about making joyful memories with loved ones," said Rosanna Frisch, Senior Marketing Manager. "We’re delighted to welcome the Easter Bunny back to Alton Square Mall and invite families to join us for a fun, festive photo experience that celebrates the magic of the season."

For more information please email mallevents@hullpg.com or contact the Mall Management Office at (618) 300-3164

