WOOD RIVER - Jayden Ulrich captured an Illinois Elementary School state title in the shot put as an eighth-grader at East Alton Middle School in 2017 and is now headed back to the IHSA Class 2A with the same hopes as a sophomore.

As a freshman, Ulrich placed fourth in the shot put at the Class 2A state meet in Charleston. Ulrich said, "she hopes to win a state title in the shot put before she graduates high school."

Article continues after sponsor message

Ulrich, a sophomore at East Alton Wood River High School, is off to an awesome start in the shot put and discus in 2019. She won a Class 2A title at the Illinois Top Times Championship in Bloomington. Ulrich also won the Jersey Indoor Winter Thaw with a throw of 41'5". Ulrich's personal best in shot put was a throw of 46'1" and discus 132'7".

Ulrich competed in the Class 2A Lincoln Sectional on Wednesday where she advanced to the State Meet in Charleston next weekend. She placed first place in shot with a throw of 45-07.00 and she placed second in the discus with a throw of 127-08.00.

"I am hoping to place better than fourth place this year at state," Ulrich said.

More like this: