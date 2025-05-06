WOOD RIVER - Devon Barboza, a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School, is being recognized for his dedication and achievements in baseball. Barboza, who has played the sport since tee-ball, credits his hard work and commitment both on the field and in the classroom for reaching this milestone.

“I’ve always been a hard worker, whether it be for sports or school,” Barboza said. “I always make sure my grades are up and I don’t have missing assignments. I'm putting in work during the off time whether I feel like it or not.”

Barboza is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of Month for the Oilers.

Barboza expressed appreciation for the support he has received throughout his athletic career. “I would like to thank both of my parents for always making sure I was at practice and always supporting me. Also want to thank every coach I have had to help me get to this point,” he said. His current coach, Tim Bond, has played a significant role in his development.

Beyond the sport itself, Barboza values the relationships formed through baseball. “I like building bonds with my teammates and coaches. I also like the pace. There’s not really anything I don’t like about the sport,” he noted.

In addition to baseball, Barboza participates in soccer. His involvement in sports has contributed to his personal growth, helping him step outside of his comfort zone and fostering friendships. He also believes that playing sports has motivated him to work harder academically.

Looking ahead, Barboza hopes to continue playing baseball at the collegiate level while pursuing a major in graphic design. Outside of athletics and academics, he enjoys spending time with friends, watching sports, and participating in outdoor activities.

