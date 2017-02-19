East Alton-Wood River's Blasioli captures IHSA state title at 132 pounds
CHAMPAIGN – Zac Blasioli of East Alton-Wood River has become an Illinois High School Association state wrestling champion.
Blasioli, a senior, took the 132-pound title Saturday night at the IHSA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Champaign-Urbana's State Farm Center by defeating Trey Hild of Petersburg PORTA 7-5 in the title bout.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Blasioli was one of three Oilers who took part in this weekend's tournament; the other two were senior Drew Sobol, who wrestled at 106 pounds, and Jon Wright, who wrestled at 285 pounds.
“We knew it was going to be a tough match, but no state championship match is an easy one,” said Oiler coach Dave Sobol. “Zac went out and executed his game plan. It's a testament to his work ethic.
“Matches like this are won with hard work in the practice room, and he's put in a lot of time. It's a great way to go out.”
Blasioli finished the season with a 40-1 record after taking second at 152 in last year's individual state tournament.
A welcome-home celebration for Blasioli will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday in Wood River; he will travel down Edwardsville Road by the Wood River VFW, followed by a presentation at the EAWR East Building.
More like this: