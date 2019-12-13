WOOD RIVER - The Nokomis at East Alton-Wood River boys basketball game for Friday night has been canceled.

East Alton Wood River High School Athletic Director Mark Beatty said: “Due to a terrible tragedy at Nokomis High School this morning we will be canceling tonight’s boys' basketball game. Please keep the students, staff and Nokomis community in your thoughts and prayers today.”

Nokomis Community Unit School District No. 22 Superintendent Dr. Scott E. Doerr issued this statement to parents and guardians today: “It is with deep sadness that I inform you about the passing of a high school student last night. The sudden loss of a student has a profound impact on students and teachers and everyone in the school district and throughout the community. Students may have a particularly difficult time dealing with the loss, and we encourage you to talk with your child. We will have counselors available at school to assist students and staff. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this very difficult time.”

