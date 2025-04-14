EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - The Alton Wood River Sportsmen's Club Youth Trap Team showcased their talent and commitment by clinching first place in the Open Division Singles at the Southern Illinois Youth Shooting Sports Association (SIYSSA) event held at Rend Lake on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

The competition, which featured young shooters from various teams, highlighted the skills of the Alton Wood River team members.

Pictured in a team photo are back row member Avery Bregenzer, and middle row members Hayden Hill, Quinn Bartlett, and Caleb Wilkinson, with Mason Murray in the front row.

The victory at this event underscores the team's dedication to the sport and their ongoing efforts to excel in youth shooting competitions.

