ROXANA - East Alton-Wood River, Freeburg and Roxana each won their respective games in day two of the Roxana Hoopsgiving Classic Tournament.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 59, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 45: EAWR went out to an early lead and didn't look back as the Oilers won their season opener over Southwestern in an early game.

EAWR led all the way, holding edges of 16-5, 30-17 and 44-33 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Piasa Birds in the fourth 14-12.

Devon Green led the Oilers with 23 points, with Seth Slayden adding 13 points, Tyler Robinson scored eight points, Jakob Gerber had six points and Jason Johnson, Kiyu Stilts and Paul Nichols all had three points apiece.

Southwestern's leading scorer was Ian Brantley, with nine points, while David Watkins had six points, Ryan Lowis, Rocky Darr and Logan Keith all had five points each, Hank Bouillon had three points and Lane Gage hit for two points.

The Oilers open up their season 1-0, while the Birds fall to 0-2.

FREEBURG 60, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 44: In the other early game, Freeburg went out to an early lead and kept it from wire-to-wire in defeating Maryville for the Midgets' first win on the year.

Freeburg held leads of 10-9, 34-18 and 43-25 after the first three quarters, with the Lions outscoring the Midgets in the final quarter 19-17.

Jase Brentlenger scored four points for Freeburg, while Cole Stuart had 12 points, Bryson Browning hit for three points, Caleb Weber scored 15 points, Michael Cooper had two points, Julian Trentman hit for six points and Lain Krauss had 17 points.

Issac Ballard scored nine points for Maryville, while Logan Schwenk had five points, Kai King also scored nine points, Dawson Hendrick had 15 points, Elijah Grady hit for four points and Tanner Young had two points.

The Midgets start off 1-0, while the Lions go to 0-2.

CENTRALIA 55, ROXANA 19: In the day's final game, Centralia jumped to an early lead and led all the way in taking their second straight win of the season, defeating the host Shells.

The Orphans jumped out to a 17-0 lead after the first quarter, then extended the lead to 29-11 at halftime, then led 48-16 after three quarters and outscored Roxana in the fourth quarter 7-3.

Cruz Harlan led Centralia with 15 points, while Dustyn Collins added 13 points, Titus Ashford and Daryle Jones each scored seven points, Cayden Losch had five points, Malik Myers hit for three points, Arion Hill scored two points and Cam Tomilaanovich scored a single point.

Aiden Briggs led the Shells with six points, while Cade Smay had five points, Ashton Noble hit for four points, Noah McVey had three points and Evan Wells scored a single point.

Day three games feature Marquette going up against Jersey and Carbondale meeting Freeburg in the early games at 6 p.m., while the late games will have Roxana meeting Civic Memorial and Gateway Legacy Christian of Florissant, Mo. meeting EAWR, with the tip-offs coming at 7:30 p.m.Bradley Piros also contributed to this story.

