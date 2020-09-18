East Alton-Wood River Tops MELHS 5-4 In Girls Tennis
September 18, 2020 5:10 PM
WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School defeated Metro East Lutheran 5-4 in a girls tennis match on Thursday afternoon in Wood River.
The East Alton-Wood River winners were in singles: Hannah Allen, Abbey Olinghouse and Karli Withers. Doubles winners were the combos of Hannah Allen and Karli Withers and Abbey Olinhouse and Mallory Martin.
MELHS winners were not available.
