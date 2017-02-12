WOOD RIVER – Haley Shewmake has meant much to the East Alton-Wood River girls softball team since she first arrived on the scene for the 2014 season.

Shewmake has developed into an all-around threat for Dana Emerick's Oiler program and has set several season and career records in her time on the team.

Shewmake will be taking the next step in her career in the spring of 2018 when the senior signed a letter of intent to play at Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, Ill., in a ceremony at the EAWR auditorium Friday morning.

“I love it there,” Shewmake said. “It's a smaller school so you're connected to everyone. I'm interested in the softball program and they have what I want to go into.” Shewmake is planning on going into pharmacy after her graduation.

Shewmake will be joined on the Warriors by teammate Carly Campbell, who signed with Wabash back in the fall. “It's not that bad when you have your best friend to go up (to Wabash) with,” Shewmake said.

Shewmake has several Oiler hitting records to her name; most triples in a season (eight), most singles in a season (34), most hits in a season (43), most runs scored in a season (34), most stolen bases in a season (31) and most stolen bases in a career (60). She is also 12 hits shy of the mark for most hits in a career (currently 128) and seven runs away from becoming the program's all-time run-scoring leader (currently 103).

“I might be more excited than she is,” Emerick said. “It's just a good day all around; this is something she's earned and worked hard for what she's gotten to. There's athletic ability involved, but all her hard work and accomplishments are coming to the forefront today.

“it's been coming together for quite some time; she came in as a freshman and led our team in hitting. She's been there all along, now she's in her senior year and all the accolades and school records are starting to come together.”

To see Shewmake going to the next level in her career is very pleasing to Emerick. “It's a feather in her cap, a feather in the school's cap – a win-win situation.”

“We think we're going to get the whole package,” said Warrior coach Paul Schnarre. “First of all, she's a great athlete; she's got numerous career records here, speed is her big commodity. Obviously, in softball, that's a great commodity to have. Not only is she a great athlete, she's a great student – one of the top students in the high school and just a good person.

“We're looking to her for leadership, her work ethic – those types of things are infectious. We know her and Carly Campbell are two kids we can rely on to bring that to the table; both these things we think are cornerstones for success and we think they'll help perpetuate themselves for a successful season next year. We're looking forward to having her.”

“I'm really excited for this season to get started,” Shewmake said. “I think we'll have a good team, hopefully break some team records along the way.

“I've had some of the best memories; I'll remember it forever, it's been a great time.”

