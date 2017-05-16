ROXANA – East Alton-Wood River scored twice in the top of the ninth to hand backyard rival Roxana a 6-4, nine-inning defeat Monday in a opening-round game of the IHSA Class 2A Belleville Althoff Regional at Roxana Monday.

The Oilers moved to 9-20 on the year and advanced into a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday semifinal game against Gillespie; the Shells were eliminated at 10-18. The host Crusaders eliminated Dupo 8-4 in Monday's other opening-round game in Dupo; Althoff will take on Marquette Catholic at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The final is set for 11 a.m. Saturday.

Roxana tied the game in the sixth when Drew Ratliff scored on a Weston Renaud RBI single to pull the Shells to 4-3 and Jacob Carpenter scored on a Murray error trying to throw out Carpenter, who was attempting to steal second, to tie the game and send it to extra innings.

EAWR got what proved to be the winning runs in the ninth when Jake Wells scored on an error and Hunter Hall scored on a bases-loaded walk to Ashton Murray; Zach Wells managed to get the Oilers out of a jam in the bottom of the ninth with the tying run on base.

Dante Williford led the Oilers with a 1-for-5 day with a double and RBI, with Zaide Wilson going 1-for-3 with a double and RBI, Hall 1-for-4 with a run scored, Christian Hunter 3-for-5 with a run scored, Jared Liley 2-for-4 with a run scored, Murray 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Gage Booten 1-for-4 with a RBI and Wells a run scored.

For the Shells, Ratliff went 3-for-4 with a double and run scored, Mosby 1-for-5 with a double, Logan Presley 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Brayden Davis 1-for-4 with a RBI, Renaud 2-for-4 with a RBI, Tyler Svoboda 2-for-3 and Carpenter and Griffen Block each had a run scored.

Wells got the win for the Oilers, going 2.1 innings and dismissing two by strikeout; Jamie Roustio went 6.2 innings and fanned seven. Renaud took the loss for the Shells, striking out two in two innings of work; Zach Golenor struck out seven in seven innings of work.

