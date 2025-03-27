EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Maya Mugge is a powerful student athlete and leader.

For her accomplishments, Maya Mugge is a Student of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

Mugge, a senior at EAWR, has played tennis for the past four years. She also volunteers with Big Sisters and as a senior mentor; in both positions, she supports younger students and guides them through life transitions.

She participates in the Student Council and Spirit Club. As a member of the National Honor Society, she prioritizes high grades and community service.

This focus has paid off, as she recently received the Silver Medallion Academic Excellence Award, and she has been named to the high honor roll for all four years of high school. She is also a four-time recipient of the Gold Level Renaissance recognition.

Though Mugge stays busy with her extracurriculars and her academics, she finds time to work at Dick’s Sporting Goods and serve as an ambassador for MyFormals. She also regularly volunteers with her various organizations, and she enjoys spending time with her friends and working out.

Looking forward, Mugge has big plans for after high school. Her teachers and loved ones know she can accomplish anything she sets her mind to.

“You have to have motivation for greatness if you want to achieve the best possible person you can be,” she said. “After graduation, I plan to go to SIUE to major in pre-dentistry. In college, I want to do research and study abroad to help people in need with their dental hygiene. I want to open my own practice of orthodontics after I finish my education.”

Congratulations to Maya for this recognition from East Alton-Wood River High School!

