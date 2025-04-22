WOOD RIVER — Columbia defeated East Alton-Wood River Varsity Oilers 10-4 in a high-scoring softball game Tuesday.

The Oilers scored first in the bottom of the first inning when Ellie Beachum walked and advanced to home on a wild pitch. East Alton-Wood River added another run in the third inning after Lily Tretter singled to the left side of the infield.

Columbia took the lead in the top of the fifth inning with a single by Reagan Jarrard that scored one run, followed by a three-run homer to center field by Kaylee Bosch.

Columbia extended its lead in the sixth inning, scoring five runs on four hits. Jarrard doubled, scoring two runs; an error contributed one run; and doubles by Harley Rainbolt and Sam Augustine each drove in a run.

Paige Webb earned the win for Columbia, pitching six and one-third innings and allowing three hits and two runs, one earned, while striking out 11 without issuing a walk.

Beachum took the loss for East Alton-Wood River, giving up 10 runs, five earned, on 12 hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out nine and walking one.

Emily Webb started on the mound for Columbia, pitching two-thirds of an inning, allowing one hit and two unearned runs, striking out two and walking one.

At the plate, Tretter and Jordan Ealey provided offense for East Alton-Wood River, each collecting two hits and hitting back-to-back. Ealey went 2-for-3 and led the team with one run batted in.

Columbia totaled 13 hits, led by Augustine, who went 4-for-4. Jarrard and Bosch each drove in three runs, while Paige Froess and Elle Van Breusegen recorded multiple hits.

East Alton-Wood River will host Staunton at home on Wednesday in their next game.

