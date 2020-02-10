CLASS 1A AT EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER

The host Oilers and Roxana both put though five wrestlers into next week's sectional at Vandalia, while Metro-East Lutheran put through one wrestler at the regional at EAWR Memorial Gym.

The Vandals won the team title with 286 points, putting them through to the Shelbyville team sectional later this month, while the Shells were second at 125 points, Belleville Althoff Catholic came in third at 122.5 points, Litchfield was fourth at 115, EAWR fifth with 106, Hillsboro sixth with 65, Mt. Olive seventh at 58, Red Bud eighth with 49, Carlyle ninth at 43 points, and the Knights came in 10th at 33 points.

The EAWR sectional qualifiers were Aaron Niemeier at 106, who pinned Litchfield's Alex Powell at 56 seconds to take the third place match, Noah Mason at 138, who won the third place match by injury default against Tyler Jones of Mt. Olive, Nick Mason at 145, a winner over Landun Taylor of Carlyle 10-8 in the third place bout, Josh Franklin in the 160 pound class, a 16-0 technical superiority winner over Roxana's Josiah Oliver, and Josh Restivo at 195, who was pinned in the final by Vandalia's Gavin Mouser at 51 seconds.

Going through for Roxana were Matthew Olbert at 126, who won the third place bout over Matthew Hobler of Vandalia 10-4, Cody Cherry at 138, who lost by fall to Ryan Kaiser of Vandalia in the final at 1:56, Corbin White in the 152 pound category, a winner by fall over EAWR's DaeShawn Warren at 4:19, Tayson Gager at 195, who pinned Carsen Madelino of Hillsboro at 1:34 in the third place match and Justin Laws at 285, a winner by fall over Mt. Olive's Kale Souler at 2:13.

Jakob Schroeder at 138 will be the Knights' lone representative at the sectional, winning the third place match by fall over Hillsboro's Tanner Clayton at 2:23.

The qualifiers from next week's sectionals will move on to the IHSA state tournament, to be held on Feb. 20-22 at State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana.

CLASS 2A AT MASCOUTAH

Civic Memorial and Triad qualified five of its wrestlers for next week's sectional at Mascoutah, and Jersey and East St. Louis put through four wrestlers each as the Knights won the regional and advanced to the Chatham Glenwood team sectional.

Triad won the title with 150 points, with Cahokia finishing second at 147.5 points, CM coming in third at 126.5, Waterloo was fourth with 114.5, Mascoutah fifth at 114, East Side came in sixth with 102.5, Jersey seventh with 88, and Highland eighth at 49.

Going through to the sectional for the Eagles are Ben Skaggs at 106, who pinned Mascoutah's Chris Tomlin at 2:30 in the title bout, Caleb Tyus at 132, a winner over Cahokia's Nick Deloach by fall at 4:43 in the championship match, his brother Caine in the 138 class, who defeated the Indians' Kylan Montgomery 2-0, Abe Wojcikiewicz at 145, who pinned Cahokia's Mahlik Ball at 4:41 in the final and Colton Carlisle in the 152 pound class, a winner by fall over Jersey's Conor Pegram at 2:18 of the third place bout.

The sectional qualifiers for Triad are Chase Hall at 113, who only needed 47 seconds to pin Gavin Hearren of Waterloo in the title bout, Aiden Postma at 126, who pinned Mascoutah's Jacob Pflasterer at 1:13 of the third place match, Garrett Backarich at 152 pounds, who won by fall over Mascoutah's Chase Overton at 2:56 of the championship match, Kaden Marmion in the 182 pound class, who lost by technical superiority to Arnold Edwards of Cahokia in the final 22-5 and Collin North at 220, pinning Cole Glowacki of Waterloo at 1:22 in the title bout.

The Panthers' wrestlers who made it to the sectional were Zeke Waltz at 160, who won the title bout over Jalon Strong of Cahokia 15-2, Tyler Dirksmeyer at 182, who took the third place match with a 1:27 pin of Waterloo's Kreighton Bair, Hunter Burris at 220, who pinned Cahokia's Berylonte Shegog at 2:46 of the third place match, and Wyatt Daniels at 285, who pinned Waterloo's Brett Howard at 5:00.

Going to the sectional for the Flyers are Jaymz Young at 106, a winner by fall over Waterloo's Ian Liefer at 2:59, Melvin Rogers at 120, who won the title bout over Highland's Tanner Schanz 6-0, Kendrionte Lindsay at 132, who won the third place match over Miguel Estep of Triad by fall at 3:05 and James Young at 170, who lost the final to Mascoutah's Caleb Grau 9-3.

