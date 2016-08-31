WOOD RIVER — During East Alton-Wood River’s 47-0 season opening win over Dupo Friday night, Oiler quarterback Justin Englar could be seen making many a play in helping to lead his team to its first victory of the 2016 campaign.

And after overcoming a start in which the Oilers turned the ball over twice in the opening minutes, there wasn’t any stopping the junior and his teammates.

“Once we were able to get the ball rolling, we were clicking,” Englar said in a post-game interview. And he gave credit to the team around him for the win.

“I’m really proud of the offensive line,” Englar said. “They did a great job tonight. I couldn’t be more prouder of those guys.”

Giving credit to his teammates is exactly how Englar approaches the game, whether it’s football, basketball or baseball, in which he plays in all three sports for the Oilers.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It was a total team effort tonight — it’s all about team for me,” he said.

And Englar’s hoping to help change the fortunes of the Oiler football program, which hasn’t seen much success in its recent past.

“I want to help turn things around and win more games than we have in the past,” Englar said. “I hope to help in any way I can.”

And when it comes to Englar’s goals in sports, it’s a very simple one: Go as far as possible .

“I always wanted to go as far as I can in everything I do,” he said with much pride, “but none of it is possible without a great group of guys like I have around me now.”

More like this: