East Alton-Wood River High to Host Major College and Career Night Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EAST ALTON-Wood River High School will host its third College and Career Night on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. Missy Stuif, a coordinator said: "We will have over 45 representatives from college and tech schools, the military, and from the workforce." Article continues after sponsor message The event will be held in East Alton-Wood River's Memorial Gymnasium. "Please join us for a chance to talk to several college representatives, plus the workforce, military, and tech school reps," Stuif said. "There will also be some attendance drawings for students." Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending