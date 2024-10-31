East Alton-Wood River High to Host Major College and Career Night
EAST ALTON-Wood River High School will host its third College and Career Night on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.
Missy Stuif, a coordinator said: "We will have over 45 representatives from college and tech schools, the military, and from the workforce."
The event will be held in East Alton-Wood River's Memorial Gymnasium.
"Please join us for a chance to talk to several college representatives, plus the workforce, military, and tech school reps," Stuif said. "There will also be some attendance drawings for students."