WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School Superintendent Dr. John Pearson issued a response to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's order Tuesday that K-12 instruction on-campus closure will be extended through April 30, 2020.

"However, as was the case during our current closure, East Alton-Wood River will be providing learning through remote learning resources - as it has since March 17, 2020," Pearson said. "All students will be provided instruction via our 1:1 Chromebook program, via Wi-Fi networks, with students having the option to receive materials and instruction via printed materials. Those printed materials have been and will continue to be available at the East Building south entrance, with a designated employee distributing those materials in a safe manner that protects the student and the employee.

"East Alton-Wood River students will continue to do work for grade improvement, as it has for these last two weeks. On March 31st (today), all East Alton-Wood River students will be assigned work and assessments which will count for points credit or will be returned as 'incomplete' and a request to redo that assignment or assessment. Since we all realize that in-person direct instruction is a much preferable method of teaching, our goal - and the state board of education’s goal - is to use this unprecedented teaching platform ('remote learning') to teach and help our students through this unique period in our history, while not causing them harm through reduced grades during this period. Students, however, do have the capability during this time of improving their grades as well as to stay active learners in preparation for post-high school education or returning to high school next fall."

Pearson said East Alton-Wood River will continue to also provide other essential services to its students.

"For instance, all persons age 18 or under in the community may pick up breakfast and lunch between the hours of 9:00 - 11:00 AM," Pearson added. "Both meals will be available at the same time and pickup location, which is the parking lot between the Library entrance to the Main Building and the Machine Shop under the canopy area.

"Other essential services will be provided as requested for students with individual education programs through the Special Education Division. Guidance services also continue to be provided. Further, the administration and staff have regularly and will continue to regularly update students and parents via emails, phone calls, School Messenger calls, the school’s official Facebook page, and other social networking."

Speaking for the board and East Alton-Wood River staff, Pearson expressed heartfelt gratitude for parents and students’ patience through this disruption.

"Decision-making is already in the discussion phase regarding issues such as Graduation, IHSA eligibility, and even prom," he said. "We ask for our parents and students’ continued patience as we pass through these uncharted waters."

