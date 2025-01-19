EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Quinten Mariconi stays busy, but his rewards are a well-rounded resume and surefire plans for the future.

For his hard work, Quinten Mariconi is a Colman’s Country Campers Student of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

Mariconi, a senior at EAWR, has been a part of the golf team for the past two years. He also works part-time at a local grocery store, and he regularly volunteers with Impact CIL. This organization advocates for people with disabilities, which Mariconi is proud to support.

He was recently one of the first EAWR students to participate in a dual-credit program at SIUE. The experience was fulfilling and helped him gain a better understanding of his future goals.

“An accomplishment I’d like to share is my semester at high school when I got to go to college and earn college credits at SIUE,” Mariconi said. “It was a computer science class and a first-time thing for our school, and I decided to take the opportunity, and I'm glad that I did.”

While Mariconi stays busy balancing school, work and his extracurriculars, he spends his free time hanging out with his friends and listening to music. He has big plans for after graduation, and his teachers and loved ones know he will succeed.

“I plan on finding a decent job that doesn’t require a degree and build my real estate business on the side,” he said, adding, “I try to stay positive, help others whenever I can, and bring enthusiasm to everything I do. I’m passionate about learning and I hope to continue growing and making a positive impact in my school community.”

Congratulations to Quinten for this recognition from East Alton-Wood River High School and Colman’s Country Campers!

