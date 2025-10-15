WOOD RIVER - The Riverbend East Rotary Club honored two students from East Alton-Wood River High School with the September Service Above Self awards during a recent ceremony. Tamarion Marshall and Brooke Parker were recognized for their contributions to the school and community.

Mark Smith, president of the Riverbend East Rotary Club, presented the award certificates to Marshall and Parker.

Marshall has been actively involved with the EAWR Life Skills Class and plans to attend college to become a special education teacher.

Parker serves as the student representative on the EAWR School Board and is responsible for delivering the morning announcements each day at the high school.

The Service Above Self award is given to individuals who demonstrate outstanding commitment to service, highlighting the efforts of these two students in their school and community roles.

