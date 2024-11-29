EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Brayden Elledge has big dreams and the dedication to achieve them.

For his hard work, Brayden Elledge is a Colman’s Country Campers Student of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

A senior at East Alton-Wood River High School, Elledge has been a part of the school’s Student Council since his freshman year. He currently serves as president of the Student Council, a role he has held for two years in a row.

He has also been a student representative on the Board of Education since his sophomore year. This position signifies Elledge’s responsibility and dedication. In both of these roles, he advocates for his fellow students and works hard to make sure they feel heard.

Elledge has been a member of the school’s National Honor Society since his junior year. This membership requires high grades and many hours of community service. Elledge often volunteers with his grandmother at local soup kitchens, and he enjoys being of service and spending time with his loved ones while doing so.

Beyond high school, Elledge has big plans. Just like he does in his extracurriculars, he hopes to help people in his career. Considering his ability to work hard and advocate for others, his friends, family and teachers recognize that he will achieve these goals.

“I’m planning on majoring in psychology to become a psychiatrist,” he said.

Congratulations to Brayden for this recognition from East Alton-Wood River High School and Colman’s Country Campers!

