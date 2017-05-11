Pictured below is one of the water stations adjacent to the East Alton-Wood River High School Library with Mrs. Jones and Brendan Allen.
WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School has a successful Green Schools Program and as another part its initiative, installed a new water bottle filling station.

A grant application authored by East Alton-Wood River High School senior Brenden Allen was funded through the Madison County Green Schools Program and was secured as a Green Seed Environmental Grant.

East Alton-Wood River Green School Coordinator Sarah Jones oversaw the entire process that started in September 2016 and resulted in the installation of the first of two water bottle filling stations on campus. The Madison County Planning and Development Committee made the funds available early this year for the project.

EAWR High School Supertendent John Pearson said: "We would like to thank the maintenance staff and director Jeff Foxall for the installation."

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

LC Holds 18th Annual Trebuchet Competition
Today
Spring Youth Advisory Council Empowers Future Illinois Leaders
Yesterday
Tyler Ragusa Demonstrates Leadership at East Alton-Wood River High School
Mar 29, 2025
East Alton-Wood River Senior Maya Mugge Balances Extracurriculars and Academics
Mar 27, 2025
Excelling Students Recognized at Daughters of the American Revolution Event
Mar 19, 2025

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.