East Alton/Wood River HIgh School receives new water bottle filling stations Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.



A grant application authored by East Alton-Wood River High School senior Brenden Allen was funded through the Madison County Green Schools Program and was secured as a Green Seed Environmental Grant.

East Alton-Wood River Green School Coordinator Sarah Jones oversaw the entire process that started in September 2016 and resulted in the installation of the first of two water bottle filling stations on campus. The Madison County Planning and Development Committee made the funds available early this year for the project.

EAWR High School Supertendent John Pearson said: "We would like to thank the maintenance staff and director Jeff Foxall for the installation." Article continues after sponsor message More like this: EAWR High School Supertendent John Pearson said: "We would like to thank the maintenance staff and director Jeff Foxall for the installation." East Alton-Wood River Green School Coordinator Sarah Jones oversaw the entire process that started in September 2016 and resulted in the installation of the first of two water bottle filling stations on campus. The Madison County Planning and Development Committee made the funds available early this year for the project. WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School has a successful Green Schools Program and as another part its initiative, installed a new water bottle filling station.A grant application authored by East Alton-Wood River High School senior Brenden Allen was funded through the Madison County Green Schools Program and was secured as a Green Seed Environmental Grant. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending