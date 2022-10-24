EAST ALTON - The East Alton and Wood River Fire Departments trained on a house in the 100 block of Cooper this past week.

The house training was done with Wood River because the two agencies are always the first call to scenes for each other.

"Wood River are our partners and it is good to work together in training like this," East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley said. "Training in fire service is very important. It is very hard to find a house to train on but this is on the demolition and it is clean enough to crawl around and do search and rescue and rapid invention training."

Wood River Deputy Fire Chief Nate Kamp led the training and is an "excellent instructor," Quigley said.

"We are happy to have someone of Deputy Fire Chief Kamp's experience leading the training," the fire chief explained.

Quigley said it is rare to get a house like the one on Cooper in East Alton to train on. He also said he hopes to see some roof training in the near future.

