East Alton-Wood River captures victory over Bunker Hill after delay
September 10, 2016 1:41 AM
East Alton-Wood River tops Bunker Hill
East Alton-Wood River defeated Bunker Hill 44-24 at Bunker Hill. East Alton-Wood River stands 2-1 after the victory and it was their Prairie State Conference win.
The game had a long lightning delay and ended well past 11 p.m. on Friday.
