East Alton-Wood River's Justin Angler drops for a pass on Friday night against Bunker Hill. (Photo by East Alton-Wood River tops Bunker Hill

East Alton-Wood River defeated Bunker Hill 44-24 at Bunker Hill. East Alton-Wood River stands 2-1 after the victory and it was their Prairie State Conference win.

The game had a long lightning delay and ended well past 11 p.m. on Friday.

