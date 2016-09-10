East Alton-Wood River captures victory over Bunker Hill after delay Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. East Alton-Wood River tops Bunker Hill East Alton-Wood River defeated Bunker Hill 44-24 at Bunker Hill. East Alton-Wood River stands 2-1 after the victory and it was their Prairie State Conference win. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! The game had a long lightning delay and ended well past 11 p.m. on Friday. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending