WOOD RIVER – The East Alton-Wood River (EAWR) boys track team achieved a notable victory at the EAWR 2025 Invite on Saturday, April 12, 2025, securing first place with a total of 104 points.

Mekhi Shorter contributed significantly to EAWR's success, finishing third in both the 100-meter race with a time of 11.78 seconds and the 200-meter race with a time of 24.10 seconds.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Cade King of Maryville Christian placed second with a time of 16.59 seconds, followed closely by Chase Winters of EAWR, who took third in 16.97 seconds. Winters also earned third place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.03 seconds.

Jamal Burgess led the team in the 400-meter race, finishing first with a time of 50.95 seconds. Marquette's Braden Nash finished eighth in the same event with a time of 55.55 seconds.

In relay events, EAWR excelled, taking first place in both the 4x200 and 4x400 relays, with times of 1:36.34 and 3:37.34, respectively.

The team also secured third place in the 4x100 relay with a time of 44.86 seconds. Marquette's relay teams placed seventh in the 4x100 and fifth in the 4x200.

In the 4x800 relay, Metro East Lutheran High School (MELHS) and EAWR claimed first and second places, respectively, with MELHS finishing in 8:52.24 and EAWR in 8:56.16.

In the field events, Jack Beaber from Marquette earned second place in the discus with a throw of 43.86 meters, while EAWR's Stephan Mosley took second in the high jump with a jump of 1.77 meters.

Mekhi Shorter also shone in the long jump, finishing first with a distance of 6.15 meters. In the shot put, Marquette's Grady Dierking and Jack Beaber finished second and third, respectively.

