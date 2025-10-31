EAST ALTON — The East Alton Halloween Parade took place Thursday evening, Oct. 30, 2025, featuring a range of participants, including local fire and police departments, school bands, and community organizations.

Sponsored by the Village’s American Legion, the parade began at Wilshire Plaza and concluded at the East Alton American Legion Post.

Participants include the East Alton Fire Department, Survival Flight, ambulances, East Alton Police, and several school bands, including members from East Alton-Wood River, East Alton Middle, and Roxana schools. Local churches and other community groups also took part.

The parade is one of several events in the region leading up to Halloween, offering residents an opportunity to celebrate the season in a family-friendly environment.

The parade chairman is David Farmer of the East Alton American Legion Post. He said the parade turned out even bigger than he thought it would be and was another great community effort.

"We had a lot of side-by-side vehicles in the parade, and the Jeep Club even was in it, along with many other of our typical entries," he said. "We enjoy doing the Halloween Parade each year. It is always one of our biggest events."

Farmer also encouraged anyone who wants to join the East Alton American Legion Post 794 to contact them at (618) 254-7078. He said the organization is always looking for new members to carry on their treasured community traditions.

