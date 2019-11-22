WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River Oilers softball team had two players sign National Letters of Intent Friday morning to play college softball at the next level.

Macy Flanigan signed with Kentucky Wesleyan and Taylor Whitehead signed with St. Louis Community College. Flanigan has been playing softball since she was in first grade. She then started playing select softball at 8 years old.

"This has been a dream to get a scholarship for playing softball," Flanigan said. "I loved the college and loved the coaches."

Flanigan said her high school coach Dana Emerick helped her a lot because he knew the college coach and he gave a good word. Kentucky Wesleyan College is in Owensboro, Kentucky. Kentucky Wesleyan is an NCCA Division II school and they play in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

Taylor Whitehead transferred to East Alton Wood River High School from Marquette Catholic High School this year. Whitehead picked St Louis Community College because they gave her a full scholarship to play softball and its close to home. She wants to get her general studies out of the way then transfer to Lindenwood or McKendree.

"I want to thank all my coaches in the past that has helped to get me where I am today, and my dad for being my rock and the one that has done everything for me," she said.

St. Louis Community College is in Bridgeton, MO.

