WOOD RIVER — The East Alton Wood River High School football team began its preseason practice Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, as it prepares for the upcoming season.

The Oilers, coming off a 1-8 record last year, are gearing up for their first game against Chester on the road, scheduled for Aug. 29, 2025.

Oilers Head Football Coach Gary Herron described Chester as “a very good team” that is “well coached and a disciplined team.” He emphasized the importance of the Oilers’ mindset, stating, “If we don't get off the bus in Chester, it's going to be a rough night.”

The Oilers face a challenging schedule this season, competing in a tough conference. The team’s roster includes approximately 40 players, with only five seniors and a significant number of underclassmen — 16 freshmen and nine sophomores.

“We are a young team this year,” Herron said. “Our goal for this year is to compete. If we can't for the whole game, we need to compete for most of the game.”

The Oilers’ preseason practices mark the start of their efforts to improve on last year’s performance and contend in a demanding schedule throughout the season.

