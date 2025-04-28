EAST ALTON - After an extensive investigation by the East Alton Police Department, Jessica A. Wyatt, 44, was charged with multiple counts of identity theft and deceptive practices, the Madison County State’s Attorney's Office announced.

Wyatt faces four counts of aggravated identity theft for illegally obtaining personal information from victims over the age of 60, and 10 counts of identity theft involving victims under 60.

Additionally, she was charged with one count of deceptive practices for possessing information with the intent to illegally obtain funds from a financial institution.

The investigation, conducted by the patrol and investigations divisions of the East Alton Police Department, led to an arrest warrant.

Wyatt was taken into custody on April 23, 2025, by the patrol division and subsequently released on pretrial conditions.

The Madison County State’s Attorney's Office emphasized that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The charges were issued based on probable cause, not proof of guilt.