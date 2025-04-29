EAST ALTON – Several felonies have been filed against an East Alton woman found with the personal and financial information of 14 different people.

Jessica A. Wyatt, 44, of East Alton, was charged on April 21, 2025 with four Class 2 felony counts of aggravated identity theft, 10 Class 3 felony counts of identity theft, and a Class 4 felony count of deceptive practices.

On Oct. 18, 2024, Wyatt allegedly stole personal identifying information from 14 different people, four of whom were 60 years of age or older.

Among the information stolen were bank account numbers, social security numbers, financial account login information, driver’s license numbers, and more. Wyatt also reportedly possessed fraudulent checks which she intended to use to access the funds of another person.

The East Alton Police Department presented the case against Wyatt, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

