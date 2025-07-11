East Alton Woman Charged In Moro Burglaries
MORO – An East Alton woman faces felony charges in connection to two alleged burglaries in Moro.
Joanne M. Hibbs, 37, of East Alton, was charged on July 1, 2025 with two count of burglary, both Class 2 felonies.
On May 5, 2025, Hibbs allegedly entered a residence in Moro without authority and with the intent to commit a theft. Just over a week later on May 16, Hibbs allegedly entered the same Moro residence without authority, intending to commit another theft.
The case against Hibbs was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and she was granted pretrial release from custody.
All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
