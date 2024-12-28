Our Daily Show! Ft. Middletown Neighbors, Picklin' for a Cause, Blog Talk, and More!

EAST ALTON - East Alton Parks and Recreation Department will host its second annual Picklin’ for a Cause pickleball tournament to raise money for Honor Flight.

On Jan. 18 and 19, 2025, at Keasler Recreation Complex in East Alton, local pickleball players over age 18 can compete in a tournament and enjoy raffles, all for a good cause. Ruby Berghoff, U.S.A. Pickleball Ambassador for Madison County, explained the importance of donating to Honor Flight and enjoying a weekend of pickleball.

“We have a range from 18 years of age to 92, and it’s just such an awesome social experience. That’s probably more what pickleball is about than the competitive side, just the friends that you make and the community that we’ve established out there,” she said.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, there will be men’s and women’s doubles, followed by mixed doubles on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. There are a few spots left in each skill level, from novice to skilled.

“We’ll get you in there,” Berghoff said. “I don’t care what your skill level is. We’ll find a place for you. It was a sellout last year, so I have that precedent to meet or exceed. We are all about exceeding.”

Picklin’ for a Cause started last year with donations to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. They have decided to continue the tradition with this year’s “Picklin’ for Honor” event.

Registration costs $35 for one day or $40 total for both days, and all proceeds go to Honor Flight to help veterans travel to Washington, D.C. Berghoff explained that her husband is a Vietnam War veteran, and, as a “child of the 60s,” she saw a lot of her classmates go on to fight in Vietnam. It’s important to her to honor these veterans through organizations like Honor Flight.

Several local restaurants have also donated cakes and pies to be sold as concessions or raffled off. There will be plenty of concessions and raffles for players and spectators to enjoy.

Gabby Parker-Stalcup, the East Alton Parks and Recreation Department director, noted that pickleball has become increasingly popular in East Alton. The Parks and Recreation Department is currently hosting a Junior Pickleball camp for kids ages 10 through 17.

From 12–2 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2024, and Jan. 2, 2025, kids are invited to the Keasler Recreation Complex for the free pickleball camp. Call 618-259-7411 to register your child today.

“Pickleball is huge right now. It’s so big,” Parker-Stalcup said. “We’re just trying to get more people involved in it.”

Picklin’ for a Cause is another opportunity for local players to enjoy the sport and the community. Berghoff and Parker-Stalcup encourage people to stop by Keasler Recreation Complex at 615 3rd Street in East Alton to sign up for the tournament. You can also click here to register online, or drop off checks at Keasler if you’d simply like to donate. They hope to see many people participate.

“It’s one of the very few sports that’s multigenerational,” Berghoff added. “We have grandparents playing with grandchildren. We have parents playing with their children. So it’s community and it’s family, and I don’t know of any other sport where you see that.”

To learn more about the East Alton Parks and Recreation department’s events and activities, visit their official Facebook page. Check out HonorFlight.org to learn more about Honor Flight, including how to donate.

