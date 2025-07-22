East Alton Student Makes Spring 2025 Dean’s Honor Roll at Casper College
CASPER, Wyo. - Casper College officials have released the names of the 392 students who made the Dean’s Honor Roll for the 2025 spring semester. The recognition is given to part-time degree-seeking students, those taking six to 11 credit hours per semester, and full-time nondegree-seeking students who earned a GPA of 3.5 or better.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Students named to Casper College’s Dean’s Honor Roll are listed below by their hometown.
East Alton, IL: Autum Spink