CASPER, Wyo. - Casper College officials have released the names of the 392 students who made the Dean's Honor Roll for the 2025 spring semester. The recognition is given to part-time degree-seeking students, those taking six to 11 credit hours per semester, and full-time nondegree-seeking students who earned a GPA of 3.5 or better. Students named to Casper College's Dean's Honor Roll are listed below by their hometown. East Alton, IL: Autum Spink